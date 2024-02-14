Truepoint Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,448,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

