Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 592.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.4% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.88. 210,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

