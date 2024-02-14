Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.41. 389,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,005. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

