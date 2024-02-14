Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 138,750 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,681,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

MDT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,137. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.