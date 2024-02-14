Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $216.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.56.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

