Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

