Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $125.05

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $119.12. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $118.37, with a volume of 918,006 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

