Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

