SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME stock opened at $207.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

