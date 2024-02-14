William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of InMode worth $43,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

