Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

