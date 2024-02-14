Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 6,238,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

