Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 142,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,303. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

