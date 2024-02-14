Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

