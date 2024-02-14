E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.20 and a 200-day moving average of $427.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

