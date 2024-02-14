Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 838,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

