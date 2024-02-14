Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $90.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 838,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.