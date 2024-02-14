BMO Capital Markets Trims FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $330.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.33. 85,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.75. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

