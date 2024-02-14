Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12,745.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,263.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 713,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 661,530 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PDBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 497,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.