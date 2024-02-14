First National Advisers LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

MS opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

