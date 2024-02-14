General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

