Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 226,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,641. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

