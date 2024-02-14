Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.