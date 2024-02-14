Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,206,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $105,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

USB stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.