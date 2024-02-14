Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $587.0 million-$591.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.0 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. 3,692,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,165. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.82, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

