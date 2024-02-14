Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.