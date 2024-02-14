Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.710-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Bruker also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.71-$2.76 EPS.

Bruker Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 529,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

