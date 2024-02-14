Truepoint Inc. Purchases 184,651 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 1.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $407,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,948. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.