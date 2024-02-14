Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Truepoint Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $132,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.90. 259,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,279. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $338.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

