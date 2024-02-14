CPR Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CPR Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 10.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,594. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average is $182.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

