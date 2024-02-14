Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 296 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. 435,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,902. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

