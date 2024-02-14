Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

