Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 18694813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,489,505 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

