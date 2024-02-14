245,939 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 245,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,813,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.80. 146,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,077. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

