QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 2507956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

