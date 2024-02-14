Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 3,737,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,538,026 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $150.82.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

