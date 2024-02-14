Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $11.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $785.39. The company had a trading volume of 192,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

