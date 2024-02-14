Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,697. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

