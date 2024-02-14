NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NIKE were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 315,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in NIKE by 72.1% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,394,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $105.08. 1,348,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

