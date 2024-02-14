Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $234.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 318,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,560. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Marriott International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Marriott International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

