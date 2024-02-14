Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 26,596 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $186,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $783.50. 109,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,931. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

