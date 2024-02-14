CIBC Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Neutral

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 11,519,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,588. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

