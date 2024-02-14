Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $111,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,101. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.