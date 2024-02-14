O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 360,914.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.25% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $137,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 177,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 179.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,045.25. The company had a trading volume of 182,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $983.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.