Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,631 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.09% of ChampionX worth $75,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX by 114.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 73.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CHX traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 234,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

