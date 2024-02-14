Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 2,620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. 1,526,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,460. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

