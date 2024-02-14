Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 0.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 410,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,801. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

