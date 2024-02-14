The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 272,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1,198.1% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 183.3% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.