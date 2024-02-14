Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.