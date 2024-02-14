Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $123.79

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $113.17. Generac shares last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 831,375 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

