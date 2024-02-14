First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $32.08. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 608 shares changing hands.
First Community Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53.
First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Community Bankshares
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.