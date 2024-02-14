First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $32.08. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 608 shares changing hands.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.